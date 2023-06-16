Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel chair emerges Press Secretary to Deputy Governor

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of the chairman of Kano state Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, as Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

Ibrahim is a graduate of Literature in English from Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

Until his appointment, he is a Correspondent to Thisday Newspaper and Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Kano.

Others appointed as personal aides to the Deputy Governor are: Lawan Adamu Miko, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol ; Abubakar Tijjani Kura, Senior Special Assistant, Administration; Muhammad Garba Gwarzo, Senior Special Assistant, Political Matters.

Other include: Abubakar Salisu Mijinyawa, Special Assistant, Domestic; Usman Nura Getso, Personal Assistant, Administration ; Hamza Ahmad Telan Mata, Personal Assistant, Photography.

A Statement signed by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa indicated that, “all appointments take effect immediately, congratulations.”