Inter-community peace football tournament: Oba Yoruba Kano urges clubs to promote peaceful co-existence

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Oba Yoruba in Kano, His Highness, Dr. Muritala Alimi Otisese, has urged clubs participating in the ongoing first Kano inter-community peace football tournament to promote peace among various ethnic nationalities resident in the state.

The Royal Father who stated this while distributing football kits to the clubs at Sani Abacha stadium, Said the idea behind the tournament was to promote peaceful and harmonious co-existence among ethnic nationalities resident in the state and the host community.

According to him, the tournament which is featuring local football clubs across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state, will also serve as a platform to hunt for young talents who will make Kano and Nigeria proud in national and international tournaments .

He expressed delight that the tournament has reached the quarter finals stage, promising that he will personally rewards clubs and players who emerge the best at the end of the tournament.

Oba Yoruba also appealed to players, coaches and officials within the football fraternity in the state to remain committed in the promotion of football, but frowned at the low quality of coaching education in Nigeria..

Our Correspondent reports that the first edition of the competition has reached the quarter final stage.

The eight clubs that qualified for the quarter finals stage were handed one set of jersey each courtesy of the sponsors Bet WGB, who promised to sponsor two best players drawn from the completion abroad for better football career opportunities.

The qualifying clubs include: Kwara Harmony fc, Kbiyia Academy, Ghari United, Sabon Gari fc, Sumaila Strikers, Wudil United, Dream Big Academy among others.

The dignitaries that witnessed the occasion are, immediate past chairman, NRA Kano council, Nasiru Ibrahim, director Nationwide League One, NLO, Aliyu Kassim, veteran journalists amongst others.

Our correspondent reports that the quarter final matches will take place come Saturday, 17th and Sunday 18th June, 2023 at Kano Pillars stadium, by 9 a.m daily.

However, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the completion has appreciated all the 16 clubs that are taking part in the 1st edition of Kano Inter Community Peace Cup.

The Secretary of the LOC,. Mr. Abdulgafar Oladimeji said: “We salute your courage and bravery. Our special thanks go to the former Chairman, Nigeria Football Association ( NFA,) , Dr. Ibrahim Galadima and the Oba Yoruba Kano , Dr. Muritala Alimi Otisese for powering this competition.