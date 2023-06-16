Inter-community peace football tournament: Oba Yoruba Kano urges clubs to promote peaceful co-existence

Inter-community peace football tournament: Oba Yoruba Kano urges clubs to promote peaceful co-existence

Friday, June 16, 2023 10:19 pm


Materials distributed to the footballers

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
The Oba Yoruba in Kano,  His Highness, Dr.  Muritala Alimi Otisese,  has urged clubs participating in the ongoing first Kano inter-community  peace football tournament to promote peace among various ethnic nationalities resident in the state.
The Royal Father who stated this while distributing football kits to the clubs at Sani  Abacha stadium, Said the idea behind the tournament was to promote peaceful and harmonious co-existence among ethnic nationalities resident in the state and the host community.
According to him, the tournament which is featuring local football clubs across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state, will also serve as a platform to hunt for young talents who will make Kano and Nigeria proud in national and international tournaments .
He expressed delight that the tournament has reached the quarter finals stage,  promising that he will personally rewards clubs and players who emerge the best at the end of the tournament.
Oba Yoruba also appealed to players, coaches and officials within the football fraternity  in the state to  remain committed in the promotion of football, but frowned at  the low  quality of coaching education  in Nigeria..
Our Correspondent reports that the first edition of the competition has reached the quarter final stage.
The eight clubs that qualified for the quarter finals stage  were handed one set of jersey each courtesy of the sponsors  Bet WGB, who promised to sponsor two best players drawn from the completion abroad for better football career opportunities.
The qualifying clubs include:  Kwara Harmony fc, Kbiyia Academy, Ghari United, Sabon Gari fc,   Sumaila Strikers, Wudil United, Dream Big Academy among others.
The dignitaries  that witnessed the occasion are, immediate past chairman, NRA Kano council, Nasiru Ibrahim, director Nationwide League One, NLO, Aliyu Kassim, veteran journalists amongst others.
Our correspondent reports that the quarter final matches will take place come Saturday, 17th and Sunday 18th June, 2023 at Kano Pillars stadium, by 9 a.m daily.
However, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC)  of the completion has   appreciated all the 16 clubs that are taking part in the 1st edition of Kano Inter Community Peace Cup.
The Secretary of the LOC,. Mr. Abdulgafar Oladimeji said: “We salute your courage and bravery. Our special thanks  go to the former Chairman, Nigeria Football Association ( NFA,) , Dr.  Ibrahim Galadima and the Oba Yoruba Kano ,  Dr.  Muritala Alimi Otisese for powering this competition.

“Our patronage is from  BetbWGB,; SWAN , Kano chapter,; MAO Peace Initiative.; MAID led by Bilkisu Ado Zango,; CS-CRIN led by  Chief Adeniyi Aremu;  Inter Faith led by Aunty Rukayya;  and Concerned Kano Mother’s. Thank you all.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    Before his election, Anaba was the Guild’s Social and Publicity Secretary
    8 hours ago

    OGSG commiserates with Chiefs, Agura community over the transition of Agura of Gbagura
    8 hours ago

    Retracing Steps and Embracing Dignity: The Imperative for Otunba Segun Showunmi
    9 hours ago

    Change of guards at the Police as IGP redeploys 14 AIGs
    9 hours ago

    Nigeria, Why Is Senator Bulkachuwa Not Under Arrest?
    10 hours ago

    Hurray, I plied the 2nd Niger Bridge: God bless Babatunde Fashola
    10 hours ago

    Nigeria: Judiciary as hope for a wailing people
    11 hours ago

    2023 elections: The winners, the losers and the long road ahead