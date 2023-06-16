Court restrains AXXELA company, from building gas pipeline in residential area

Akin Kuponiyi

The Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has restrained, Lagos State commissioner for environment and physical planning and Lagos State Government, from granting permission or authority to Axxela Gas and power distribution company to built a gas pipeline in the residential area of Kuramo Waters Victoria Island, Lagos pending the determination of the application filed by Princely Court Limited company.

The order of the court was sequel to a suit filed before the court against, the Axxela Gas and power distribution company by Princely Court Limited.

In a bid to safeguard life and property by forestalling the laying of pipeline in a residential area, Princely Court Limited, is the owner of the hotel franchise known as Protea Hotel Marriott Lagos Kuramo Waters, Victoria Island, dragged Axxela a gas and distribution company before the court.

In an affidavit in support of application sworn to by Litigation manager of A.O.S.Practice Mr.Sunday Omijie, filed and argued before the court by Chief Ajibola Aribisala SAN,the deponent aver thus:

In April 2023, the Plaintiff discovered ongoing construction on a plot of land in the residential area of Kuramo Waters, Victoria Island. Upon closer inspection, the Plaintiff discovered the ongoing construction was the laying and building of gas pipelines.

Upon inquiry from the workers on the site, in addition to the signboard on site, it was discovered that the Axxela is the company carrying out the construction on the land, that is, the laying and building of gas pipelines.

The company’s building of a gas pipeline in a residential area constitutes a public nuisance by presenting grave security implications and life threats to the residents in the area. A gas pipeline built and fixed in a vicinity flooded with residential apartments,homes and hotels constitutes a public nuisance and severe threat to life.

The company ‘s actions have constituted a public nuisance and is in contravention and violation of the Plaintiff’s constitutional right to life who is a resident in the area and also the franchise owner of a 60 bedroom Marriott Hotel less than 50 feet from the gas pipeline being built by the company.