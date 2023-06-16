Before his election, Anaba was the Guild’s Social and Publicity Secretary

Friday, June 16, 2023 11:57 pm
A new President emerged today at the Nigerian Guild of Editors Convention in Owerri, the Imo State capital. He is Eze Anaba, Editor of Vanguard Media Limited.
Anaba took over from Mustspha Isa of the Solverbird Group.
Anaba scored 250 votes, while his main challenger, Bolaji Adebiyi, formerly of Thisday Newspapers, polled 81.
Eze Anaba was the Guild’s Social and Publicity Secretary
Anaba who was at various times, the Deputy Editor, Saturday Editor, Senior Deputy News Editor, and the Law and Human Rights Editor holds a Master’s degree in Communication from Leicester University, UK.
