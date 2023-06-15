Tinubu Appoints Dele Alake, Nuhu Ribadu, Wale Edun, others Special Advisers

Thursday, June 15, 2023 2:53 pm


President Bola Tinubu

Today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of eight special advisers.
They are: Mr. Dele Alake, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser on Monetary Policies and Mrs. Olu Verheijen on Special Adviser, Energy

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment and Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health

