Kano, Saudi governments partner to build ultra-modern health facility in Kano city

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Talks have reached advanced stage between Kano state government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the establishment of ultra-modern health facility in the state.

The project is designed to solve the nagging health challenges of Kano and neighbouring states across the North.

The state government has officially requested for medical intervention from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made the request , during a dinner ceremony held to mark the successful conclusion of the ‘Cardiac Program for Adults,’ which was sponsored by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

The initiative, led by the King Salman Volunteering team, in collaboration with the Islamic World League and other medical volunteers, conducted a series of free cardiac surgeries for 12 patients in Kano state.

Governor Yusuf, who spoke through his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo , emphasized that, “a fully equipped Medical Centre would not only benefit Kano state and Nigeria as a whole, but also extend medical services to neighboring countries.”

Comrade Gwarzo highlighted the proximity of countries such as the Republic of Niger and Chad, which lack the financial resources to finance such programs independently.

Furthermore, Gwarzo announced that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the crown Prince for their intervention.

The Governor also pledged to collaborate with the Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Kano, and his staff to strengthen the existing humanitarian partnership between the Kingdom and Kano state.

Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Mr. Khalil Ahmed Adamawi, reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to deploying humanitarian principles that alleviate the suffering of people who lack the resources to cover the costs of their medical procedures.

“This commitment has become a norm for Saudi Arabia, demonstrating their dedication to supporting those in need,” he noted

Prof. Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe, Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, expressed his appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his unwavering commitment towards improving the healthcare sector in the state.

He also commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly the humanitarian team that traveled to Kano, for saving lives and enhancing the medical skills of local staff at AKTH.

The dinner ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests from various professions, both within and outside the country.

Among top dignitaries include top politicians, government officials, and Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who was represented at the event.

Heads of security agencies in the state and the Head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, also graced the occasion.