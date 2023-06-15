Just in: Another popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo dies

Just in: Another popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo dies

Thursday, June 15, 2023 12:34 pm


 

Don Brymo

 
                By Nehru Odeh
One of the well-known faces in the Nigerian movie industry, Mr Brymo Uchegbu, better known as Don Brymo, is dead.
Brymo, who was adept at playing Igwe ( a king) in movies,  died in his sleep on Wednesday night. He was aged 57.
Brymo’s demise was confirmed by Mayor Ofoegbu, a popular movie director in Nollywood. Passing the information via his WhatsApp status, Ofoegbu began with a quote:
He wrote:  “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed,”
He then accompanied it with a condolence message.
“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed in his sleep.
“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. Chai! Don Brymo my manchi. It’s had to say goodbye. Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu,” he posted.
Don Brymo, who hailed from Anambra State, was born in 1966. He started his acting xareer professionally in 2000, and has acted in several flicks.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died
    3 hours ago

    A foreign policy guide for President Tinubu
    4 hours ago

    Police arrest 12 foreigners hiding in Kano over identity crimes
    5 hours ago

    Kano govt, Assembly deny moves to dethrone five Kano first class Emirs
    15 hours ago

    inq. Digital Nigeria MD, Mr Valentine Chime is ICT Personality of the Year
    16 hours ago

    Photos: Soyinka attends Morocco’s 28th book festival
    EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa, 17 hours ago

     President Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa
    21 hours ago

    Insecurity: President Tinubu Alive to His Responsibilities