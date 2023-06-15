Just in: Another popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo dies

By Nehru Odeh

One of the well-known faces in the Nigerian movie industry, Mr Brymo Uchegbu, better known as Don Brymo, is dead.

Brymo, who was adept at playing Igwe ( a king) in movies, died in his sleep on Wednesday night. He was aged 57.

Brymo’s demise was confirmed by Mayor Ofoegbu, a popular movie director in Nollywood. Passing the information via his WhatsApp status, Ofoegbu began with a quote:

He wrote: “Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed,”

He then accompanied it with a condolence message.

“I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed in his sleep.

“I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. Chai! Don Brymo my manchi. It’s had to say goodbye. Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu,” he posted.

Don Brymo, who hailed from Anambra State, was born in 1966. He started his acting xareer professionally in 2000, and has acted in several flicks.