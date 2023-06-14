Photos: Soyinka attends Morocco’s 28th book festival

Photos: Soyinka attends Morocco’s 28th book festival

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 9:55 pm


Professor Soyinka on stage at Ribat Al Fath for a conversation with Ali Benmakhlouf. Photo credit: Mrhimdate Mohammed.

Professor Wole Soyinka was the special guest of the Moroccan government at the 28th edition of that country’s well-attended book festival.

Prof. Soyinka at a press conference with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid. Mrs Latifa sits second right. Photo credit: Mrhimdate Mohammed.

On Friday 9 June, Professor Soyinka, after a press conference with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, was on stage at Ribat Al Fath for a conversation with Ali Benmakhlouf.

L-R: Mr Kunle Ajibade; Louis Odion, former Information Commissioner, Edo State; Professor Wole Soyinka, Rakiya Yagboyaju, Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, the man in blue cap behind is the Acting Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco. Photo credit: Mrhimdate Mohammed.

On Saturday 10 June the Nobel Laureate visited Al Qaraouiyine, a UNESCO world heritage site, one of the world’s oldest universities in the city of Fez, with all its medieval architecture, its medina and its treasure of sights and sounds.

Soyinka left Rabat on 11 June to be in Lagos for the 12 June events.

Other photos

Prof Soyinka and the organisers. Photo credit: Mrhimdate Mohammed.

Professor Soyinka, Mrs Latifa and others. Photo credit: Mrhimdate Mohammed.

Professor Soyinka and a participant. Photo credit: Mrhimdate Mohammed.

A cross section of people listening to Soyinka’s conversation

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    inq. Digital Nigeria MD, Mr Valentine Chime is ICT Personality of the Year
    EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa, 3 hours ago

     President Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa
    7 hours ago

    Insecurity: President Tinubu Alive to His Responsibilities
    7 hours ago

    FG to begin giving students loans September and October 2023
    7 hours ago

    Men, I experienced poverty! How I conquered it – Elizade boss, Ade Ojo
    CBN head office in Abuja 7 hours ago

    Court Orders CBN to Pay MRA N1 Million Damages for Wrongful  Denial of Information
    Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives 8 hours ago

    Femi Gbajabiamila resigns from Reps, to resume as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff
    Ladi Adebutu 9 hours ago

    Why Adebutu’s petition against Governor Abiodun/APC should be dismissed