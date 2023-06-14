Photos: Soyinka attends Morocco’s 28th book festival

Professor Wole Soyinka was the special guest of the Moroccan government at the 28th edition of that country’s well-attended book festival.

On Friday 9 June, Professor Soyinka, after a press conference with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, was on stage at Ribat Al Fath for a conversation with Ali Benmakhlouf.

On Saturday 10 June the Nobel Laureate visited Al Qaraouiyine, a UNESCO world heritage site, one of the world’s oldest universities in the city of Fez, with all its medieval architecture, its medina and its treasure of sights and sounds.

Soyinka left Rabat on 11 June to be in Lagos for the 12 June events.

Other photos

Professor Soyinka and a participant. Photo credit: Mrhimdate Mohammed.