Photos: Burial of Vincent Olugboyega Onabanjo

Vincent Olugboyega Onabanjo

Efunla Ayodele

The burial ceremony of the late Vincent Olugboyega Onabanjo began on Monday with a Christian wake keep/Tribute night at Marcelina’s place in Ikeja. A funeral mass was conducted earlier today at the Catholic Church of the Presentation in the Ikeja area of Lagos, Nigeria.

Onabanjo’s early childhood was in Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State, where he was born on August 1, 1952, to the family of Chief Victor Onabanjo and Chief Mrs Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo.

He began his education at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Yaba, Lagos, from 1958 to 1964.

In January 1965, he gained admission into Kings College, Lagos. Olugboyega’s academic pursuits continued at the International School Ibadan in January 1970, where he pursued and attained with excellent grades the General Certificate of Education Advanced Level Course.

He gained admission to the University of Lagos in September 1971, where he pursued and bagged a BSc degree in Economics.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Olugboyega developed a keen interest in political history and contemporary political affairs, after all his late father was the first civilian governor of Ogun State, which influenced his fascination with politics. Olugboyega served as a political adviser to several of his father’s friends.

Olugboyega, the first son and second child in his family had an elder sister, Victoria Adetoun, and younger siblings, Olivia Olubukola and Samuel Oluseyi.

On Mai 1 1982, he married Adebowale Olayinka Ajayi, a union blessed with three children: Tolulope, Folakunmi and Olumayowa. He became a proud grandfather to his grandchild, Elianne.