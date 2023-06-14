Photos: Burial of Vincent Olugboyega Onabanjo

Photos: Burial of Vincent Olugboyega Onabanjo

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 1:32 pm


 

Clergymen at the wake-keep

Vincent Olugboyega Onabanjo

Efunla Ayodele

The burial ceremony of the late Vincent Olugboyega Onabanjo began on Monday with a Christian wake keep/Tribute night at Marcelina’s place in Ikeja. A funeral mass was conducted earlier today at the Catholic Church of the Presentation in the Ikeja area of Lagos, Nigeria.

Onabanjo’s early childhood was in Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State, where he was born on August 1, 1952, to the family of Chief Victor Onabanjo and Chief Mrs Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo.

He began his education at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Yaba, Lagos, from 1958 to 1964.

In January 1965, he gained admission into Kings College, Lagos. Olugboyega’s academic pursuits continued at the International School Ibadan in January 1970, where he pursued and attained with excellent grades the General Certificate of Education Advanced Level Course.

The wife of the deceased, Mrs Debo Onabanjo at the christain wake keep and tribute night for her late husband

He gained admission to the University of Lagos in September 1971, where he pursued and bagged a BSc degree in Economics.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Olugboyega developed a keen interest in political history and contemporary political affairs, after all his late father was the first civilian governor of Ogun State, which influenced his fascination with politics. Olugboyega served as a political adviser to several of his father’s friends.

Family of the deceased escort the casket

Olugboyega, the first son and second child in his family had an elder sister, Victoria Adetoun, and younger siblings, Olivia Olubukola and Samuel Oluseyi.

On Mai 1 1982, he married Adebowale Olayinka Ajayi, a union blessed with three children: Tolulope, Folakunmi and Olumayowa. He became a proud grandfather to his grandchild, Elianne.

 

 

A cross section of guests at the burial

A cross section of family and friends

Family of the deceased in blue

Family of the deceased during the wake-keep

Friends of the deceased at the event

Dr and Mrs Yemi Ogunbiyi at the wake-keep

