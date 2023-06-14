I demolished Kano Government House Golden Jubilee Tower for security reasons – Gov Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reacted to condemnations that trailed the demolition of Kano Government House roundabout Golden Jubilee Tower.

He justified his actions, saying the over N90 million edifice built by his predecessor,. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was demolished for, “security and saftety reasons.”

He promised to, “reconstruct a new one that is fit for purpose in the interest of public good.”

A Statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa reads: “Kano State government has demolished the government house roundabout last night in the best interest of public good.

“Prior to the exercise, government had consulted professional Engineers in the relevant fields who ascertained to the fact that the roundabout construction was substandard and has the tendency to collapse between 2023 and 2024.

“This is because it is done with used foam work and too much sandy materials instead of normal cement concrete.

“Also, the structure is too tall to be placed in front of the government house as it defaces its main gate which blocks the view for security surveillance.

“Additionally, it poses traffic challenges around the area because of its size, blocking the view of drivers accessing all routes linked through the roundabout.

“The government wishes to make it clear that it became very necessary to take down the structure for the purposes of immediate reconstruction and downsizing to ensure visibility of the government house entrance and safety of motorists.”