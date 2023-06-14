Governor Yusuf seeks synergy with 10th Kano House of Assemby

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 8:01 am


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has appealed for synergy and harmonious relationship with the 10th Kano Assembly to ensure  quick dispensation of democratic dividends and socio-economic  development in the state.
Governor Yusuf made the call when he received the new leadership and members  of Kano state House of Assembly elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNP) led by the new Speaker,  Rt. Hon,. Jibril Ismail Falgore who called on him at the Government House shortly after  the swearing-in of the  10th Assembly.
The Governor congratulated the new leadership and other members of the House for the inauguration of the new assembly and prayed to Almighty God to guide them as they  discharge their legislative responsibilities and relate with other arms of government peacefully.
“We assure you of the readiness of our Administration to work as two arms of government so as to take our dear state to greater heights.Your cooperation is seriously needed in that direction as we are all working for a common goal, that is the repositioning of Kano,” he stated.
In his remarks, the new Speaker,  Falgore said  they visited the Governor to introduce the new leadership and members of the 10th Assembly to him and affirmed their willingness to work with the executive arm to achieve the desired goals.
 ” Your Excellency, in not more than two weeks of your administration, what you have achieved clearly indicates your vision and passion for Kano, and we are solidly behind you in this  appreciable gesture,” he said.
Those among the Speaker’s entourage were his Deputy, Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu, Majority Leader, Lawan Hussani Dala, Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Garba Shehu Fammar, the Chief Whip  Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki and other members of the Assembly.

