The man who was recently appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has resigned his membership of the 10th House of Representatives.

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House, read Gbajabiamila’s letter of resignation at plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, June 14.

Gbajabiamila said his resignation is to enable him to assume the role of Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.