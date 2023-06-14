Crushing Ganduje’s legacies: Governor Yusuf brings down Govt House roundabout Tower

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the early hours of Wednesday, supervised the demolition of Kano Government House roundabout, one of the innovative legacies of his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The action is in continuation of his administration’s policy to demolish all physical structures constructed by the immediate-past administration, considered “illegal.”

The demolished roundabout Tower was constructed with over N90 million.

However, the demolition of the Government House roundabout has brought new dimension to the exercise as many has begun to consider it as, “political vendetta.”

Condemning the demolishing of the structure which which represents Kano Golden Jubilee, Kabiru S. Bako writes: ‘The Kano Golden Jubilee Monument, was erected in the year 2017, to commemorate Kano’s attainment of 50 years as a state.

“It was the brain child of the sub-committee on monument, headed by a renowned Kano born architect, and endorsed and approved by the main committee of 51 prominent Kanawas, chaired by the late Prof. Umar of blessed memory and co-chaired by then deputy governor of Kano state, H.E Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

“The lower gate signifies the old city state of Kano, while the bigger gate stands for the ever growing and expanding modern Kano, as for the trumpet atop of the structure, that embodied the hospitable nature of Kano and Kanawas.

“The senseless destruction of this beautiful edifice, admired not only by Kanawas, but all lovers of classic architecture, of all the recent acts by the State government, this is the most cruel, ill-conceived, and malicious display of insensitivity…”