AKTH Heamatology Dept commences free blood donation campaign Wednesday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Department of Haematology, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), in collaboration with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) will commence advocacy and sensitisation programme for voluntary blood donation from the general public.

A Statement signed by, Deputy Director information/Public Relations Unit, AKTH, Hauwa Muhd Abdullahi, indicated that the free blood donation advocacy is, “in preparation for the commemoration of Year 2023 World Blood Donor Day and Sickle Cell, respectively.”

The Statement added that the Head of Department of Haematology, Dr Amal Galadanci disclosed that, “the World Blood Donor Day and Sickle Cell will be marked on Wednesday 14th and Monday 19th June 2023 to increase public awareness and knowledge of sickle cell diseases and the importance of blood donation.”

The HOD explained that the Theme of this year’s Blood Donor Day is: “Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life Often,” while that of the Sickle Cell is: “Building and Strengthening Global Sickle Cell Communities , Formalizing New Born Screening and Knowing Your Sickle Cell Status .”

Dr Amal further stated that , “during this period medical experts will give lectures in both media and public places on the importance of pre-marital testing, screening for SCD, perform free haemoglobin/genotype as well as advocate for voluntary blood donation.

“Interested members of the public are therefore invited to come to the Heamology department of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano to contribute their quota on the areas mentioned .”