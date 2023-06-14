10th Senate: Ganduje congratulates Akpabio, Abbas, Jubrin

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 10:31 am


Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Immediate-pasr Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jubrin, for their emergence as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

He also congratulated the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajuddeen Abbas on his election as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Our Correspondent recalls that Ganduje, during a visit to former Governor of Cross River state, Benedict Bengiuoshuye Ayade, had predicted that Godswilll Akpabio would emerge the Senate President.

Ganduje had described Akpabio’s ascension to the seat of President of the 10th Senate as, “a done deal.”

A statement issued by the former Kano state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, on behalf of Ganduje, rejoiced with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Ganduje said the presiding officers deserved to lead both chambers of the 10th National Assembly and urged them to strive to defend the independence of the legislature and protect the rights of Nigerians.

He noted that the elected officers have distinguished themselves in their respective callings and in the National Assembly where they have earned the respect and admiration of the majority of members as well as Nigerians as patriotic citizens who can be trusted with leadership at high levels.

Ganduje prayed to God to guide them as they begin to lead the nation’s legislative body

