NASS leadership: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akpabio, Jibrin

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 5:02 pm


Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) congratulating Senator Goodswill Akpabio shortly after emerging the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly during the inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

 Gov hails Abass, Kalu emergence as Speaker, DS

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the former Minister of Niger Delta and ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his election of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also extends his congratulatory message to the newly elected Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who currently represents Kano North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber.

He said the elections of Akpabio and Jibrin as President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President by their colleagues is a testament to the trust and belief they have in them to steer the ship of the 10th Senate.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) congratulating Senator Barau Jibrin shortly after emerging the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly during the inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Tuesday, also congratulated Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu on their emergence as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

He urged the leadership of the National Assembly to work with their colleagues and use their positions for the progress, growth and development of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly with some of his colleagues, urged the leadership of the National Assembly to work with their colleagues and use their positions for the progress, growth and development of Nigeria.

The Governor also seeks a cordial relationship between the legislature and executive, as well as the judiciary, and other government institutions for a better and united country.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin on their election as the President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate.

“I also congratulate Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu on their victory as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives respectively.

“I believe strongly that the emergence of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly is the wish of federal lawmakers. So, I do not doubt that they will excel with full support from their colleagues.

“I wish the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker success in driving progress for the National Assembly and Nigeria as a whole. I am certain they will lead their offices with integrity and efficiency.”

