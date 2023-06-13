Abbas defeats Wase, Jaji to become House of Reps Speaker

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 12:47 pm


Tajudeen Abbas, House of Reps Speaker

Tajudeen Abbas has emerged the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.  He defeated Idris Wase, the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives,  and Sani Jaji

Abbas scored 353 votes while Wase and Jaji scored three votes each.

Abbas was sworn in after he was declared Speaker.  His Deputy who was also sworn in was Benjamin Kalu.

Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa was the one who nominated Abbas for the position and this was seconded by Nnolim Nnaji.
It was after this that the election took place.

