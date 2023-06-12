Kano Governor lauds committee for evacuating 600 trips of waste in one week

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has lauded Ambassador Ahmadu Danzago-led Joint Taskforce Committee on Refuse Evacuation for removing over 600 trips of of waste across the streets of Kano metropolis in one week.

He commended the efforts of the Committee, otherwise known as Operation Nazafa for keeping faith with his administration’s policy to maintain a clean environment.

Governor Yusuf spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi , while receiving the last week report of the exercise from the members of the Committee led by the chairman, Ambassador Danzago who visited him in his office.

He charged them to consolidate and continue to mop up the remaining waste in all the nooks and crannies within Kano metropolis.

The Governor, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, further stated that the present administration is committed to the safety and healthcare of residents and people of the state.

He enjoined people in the state to, as a matter of collective responsibility, complement government’s efforts by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of waste, especially on water-ways and major roads, warning that government would not tolerate such kind of unpatriotic behavior.

Governor Yusuf commended some cooperate organizations, including construction firms who supported the state government in the waste evacuation exercise. “both foreign and indigenous companies; we really appreciate and acknowledge your contributions,” he added.

The Governor also formally inaugurated the Committee, and enjoined the members, not to relent until Kano streets are free from indiscriminate dump of refuse.

The Committee has Ambassador Ahmadu Danzago as Chairman; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of works, Engr. Mansur Yakubu as member; Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Alhaji Abbas Sunusi, member ; Engr. Abdulrazak Haruna, Director, Engineering, Ministry of Environment, member; Sha’aya’u A. Jibrin Director, Operation, Ministry of Environment, member.

Others are : Bashir Nasidi , chairman Central Working Committee on self-help groups, member,; smail Garba Gwammaja , Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Environment, member; Hamisu muhd Umar as Co-secretary and Aliyu Yakubu Garo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, as Secretary of the Committee.

In his brief remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Danzago, assured that members of his team will work assiduously towards ensuring a clean Kano state.