June 12: Fubara assures security wellbeing of Rivers People 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has felicitated with the President of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians on the marking of 2023 Democracy Day Celebration, with an assurance of securing the lives and property of citizens across the State.

Governor Fubara, in a statement to commemorate the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day said ” The significant improvement recorded in our democratic journey has helped to reassure the people of government becoming effectively accountable, functional and vibrant “

The Governor declared that, “I join our president and my fellow leaders in expressing my solidarity and hearty good wishes to all Nigerians on this auspicious occasion of celebrating the nation’s democracy day and our progress as a developing nation since the fourth republic.”

He pointed out that the subject of the 2023 Democracy Day Celebration, ” Hope Reassured” is a reassurance of the prospect of a united , secure and prosperous Nigeria, and urged Nigerians to be vigilant in the defense and protection of “national ideals that constitute the fundamental pillars of nationhood and inspire the basis of our constitutional democracy.”

The Rivers State Governor who reiterated the commitment of his administration to the security well being of Rivers people, enjoined the citizens on the shared responsibility of securing the environment by playing their part and cooperating with the security agencies to keep Rivers State peaceful, secure and attractive to investors and visitors.