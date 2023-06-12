Former lawmaker Sha’aban Sharada gifts N57 million for scholarships in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency

Former lawmaker Sha’aban Sharada gifts N57 million for scholarships in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency

Monday, June 12, 2023 7:20 am


 By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
The newly appointed Executive Secretary,. Almajarai and  Out-of-School Children Commission, Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, on Sunday, gifted  N57 million for scholarships  in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency,  with great emphasis for student returnees from Sudan.
Sharada, a former aide to former President Muhamamdu Buhari, was the immediate-past lawmaker who represented  Kano Municipal Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives,  where he served as chairman, House Committee on  National Intelligence and Security.

Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada,

He was also a governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Kano under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).
He was appointed Executive Secretary,  Almajarai and Out-of-School Children Commission by ex-President Buhari.
A Statement by his spokesman,  Abbas Yushau Yusuf, indicated that Sharada made the gesture to promote education within and outside his constituency.
According  to the Statement,  a total of 32 students were granted scholarships worth over   N 7  million  to pursue their education at the National Open University of Nigeria.
The Statement added that,  ” in addition to  that, a donation of N 50 million  was made to  Alqalam University,  Katsina State, for students from Kano Municipal Council who were initially studying in Sudan;  but returned to Nigeria due to crisis,  to continue their educational  pursuit in that citadel of higher learning.”
In his address  while disbursing the cheques,   Sharada expressed gratitude to God and the people of his constituency  who gave him the mandate to serve them at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.
The former governorship candidate also appreciated former President  Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed Executive Secretary of the Almajirai and Out-of-School Children Commission.
‘’He emphasized his dedication to the Commission’s mission and assured beneficiaries and people of his constituency  that his appointment will make a significant impact.
‘’He further pledged to continue supporting educational initiatives, stating that the trend of providing scholarships and grants would continue in collaboration with his successor, Engr. Sagir Koki.
‘’As part of the celebration, cash grants were also distributed to various categories. The heads of political parties,  particularly those affiliated with the APC, were each awarded  N100,000 .
” The second category received  N50,000 each, while the third category was granted  N30,000  each. The total cash grant beneficiaries numbered over 1,300 individuals,”  the statement added.
However,  Gwani Yahuza Gwani Danzarga expressed gratitude on behalf of Kano Municipal Federal Constituency  for having Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the Almajirai and Out-of-School Children Commission.
According to him, Sharada’s appointment was well-deserved, while  expressing confidence in Sharada’s ability to make a positive impact on the Commission’s goals and  objectives.
Moreso, the Sharada Community  Elders, led by Alhaji  Sani A Sani, appreciated Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada for initiating several programmes aimed at supporting education and entrepreneurship.
The event was attended by representatives from various organizations, including Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN),   Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)  and the National Boundary Commission.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    7 Takeaways from Punch’s Editorial on Subsidy Removal
    5 hours ago

    Erelu Adeleye-Fayemi: Tribute to an Amazing Amazon, Brain and Beauty at 60
    6 hours ago

    We must not take our democracy for granted
    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners 7 hours ago

    Subsidy palliative: Edo schools to operate 3 days a week
    7 hours ago

    UNICEF hails Kano govt. for enacting child protection law
    7 hours ago

    AKTH holds liver surgery symposium Tuesday, as expert decries dearth of liver surgeons in Nigeria
    15 hours ago

    Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi: Celebrating an Irrepressible Amazon at 60
    19 hours ago

    The economic significance of the Lagos Free Zone-MD, Dinesh Rathi