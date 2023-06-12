Former lawmaker Sha’aban Sharada gifts N57 million for scholarships in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The newly appointed Executive Secretary,. Almajarai and Out-of-School Children Commission, Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, on Sunday, gifted N57 million for scholarships in Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, with great emphasis for student returnees from Sudan.

Sharada, a former aide to former President Muhamamdu Buhari, was the immediate-past lawmaker who represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, where he served as chairman, House Committee on National Intelligence and Security.

He was also a governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Kano under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

He was appointed Executive Secretary, Almajarai and Out-of-School Children Commission by ex-President Buhari.

A Statement by his spokesman, Abbas Yushau Yusuf, indicated that Sharada made the gesture to promote education within and outside his constituency.

According to the Statement, a total of 32 students were granted scholarships worth over N 7 million to pursue their education at the National Open University of Nigeria.

The Statement added that, ” in addition to that, a donation of N 50 million was made to Alqalam University, Katsina State, for students from Kano Municipal Council who were initially studying in Sudan; but returned to Nigeria due to crisis, to continue their educational pursuit in that citadel of higher learning.”

In his address while disbursing the cheques, Sharada expressed gratitude to God and the people of his constituency who gave him the mandate to serve them at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.

The former governorship candidate also appreciated former President Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed Executive Secretary of the Almajirai and Out-of-School Children Commission.

‘’He emphasized his dedication to the Commission’s mission and assured beneficiaries and people of his constituency that his appointment will make a significant impact.

‘’He further pledged to continue supporting educational initiatives, stating that the trend of providing scholarships and grants would continue in collaboration with his successor, Engr. Sagir Koki.

‘’As part of the celebration, cash grants were also distributed to various categories. The heads of political parties, particularly those affiliated with the APC, were each awarded N100,000 .

” The second category received N50,000 each, while the third category was granted N30,000 each. The total cash grant beneficiaries numbered over 1,300 individuals,” the statement added.

However, Gwani Yahuza Gwani Danzarga expressed gratitude on behalf of Kano Municipal Federal Constituency for having Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the Almajirai and Out-of-School Children Commission.

According to him, Sharada’s appointment was well-deserved, while expressing confidence in Sharada’s ability to make a positive impact on the Commission’s goals and objectives.

Moreso, the Sharada Community Elders, led by Alhaji Sani A Sani, appreciated Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada for initiating several programmes aimed at supporting education and entrepreneurship.

The event was attended by representatives from various organizations, including Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Boundary Commission.