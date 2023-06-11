I love to meet Zeynab Habib , the Lady who Remixed My Bolojo Song – King Jossy Friday

By Ajike Okin

When we talk about Bolojo Music in Africa one name that comes to mind is King Jossy Friday the progenitor of this musical genre.

King Jossy Friday whose real names are Joseph Ashamu Elegbede was born on April 14th , 1939 in Igbogila YEWA Ogun State.

As it is customary in the Yoruba traditional setting for a child’s future to be predicted by Ifa Priest so as to know the type of vocation a child will take up, his marital life, his success in any chosen field etc. Jossy Friday was no exemption to this tradition as the Ifa Priest since birth told his parents that he would become a popular entertainer who later became known and refered to as Jimoh Alago because of the Agogo musical instrument that was tied to his neck and arm at birth.

His musical career started in primary school . He attended Methodist Primary School Igbogila, Yewa where he joined the school choir and band.

After his secondary education in 1960 at Secondary Modern School he returned back to his primary school and became a teacher on January 4th, 1961.

His passion for education made him proceed again as a teacher to Egbado Ketu District Council School in Agada Mosuse, Ogun State.

He started music professionally as a Juju artiste in 1964. His band was known as Jossy Friday and His Juju Toppers Band. Jossy Friday said he changed from Juju Music to Bolojo music because of the unique dialect used in performing Bolojo song which became acceptable by his fans.

The Bolojo Evergreen song titled Gbanjare Shot King Jossy Friday to limelight in 1968. According to Jossy Friday he said it was widely accepted both at home and abroad even by non Yoruba speaking people. He said he was impressed when he heard the remix of his song Gbanjare done by the Beninese musician Zeynab Habib. He said she is from his neighboring town Benin Republic and he will love to meet her some day.