After Kwankwaso, Ganduje Aso Rock war -of-words, Kano govt resumes demolition of Ganduje’s approved structures

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano Less than 48 hours after two former Governors of Kano state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje engaged in war-of-words at Aso Rock over demolition of structures erected by immediate-past administration of Ganduje, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Sunday, directed Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) to resume demolition of Ganduje’s approved structures which the current administration tagged “illegal.” The Governor Yusuf administration, backed by Senator Kwankwaso, National Leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) began demolition of Ganduje’s approved structures built on public land and government-owned facilities, last week Saturday. The two leaders, Kwankwaso and Ganduje, were at Aso Rock two days ago where they separately had meetings with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the demolition imbroglio. They, however, engaged each other on heated war-of-words, that could have resulted in physical combat if they had met one-on-one. Pundits thought their separate meetings with President Tinubu would have brought an abrupt end to the demolition of buildings in the ancient commercial city, which have no doubt , elicited outcry and condemnation from some quarters, even though Senator Kwankwaso has insisted that the demolition of the “illegal” buildings was part of the NNPP campaign promises in Kano. But Dr. Ganduje has maintained that the demolition of the buildings were illegal, arguing that due process was not followed. However, Kano residents woke up Sunday morning to witness the demolition of shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha stadium, Kofar Mata; GSS Kofar Nasarawa, along IBB Road; including buildings beside GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse; as well as part of Government Girls Secondary School, Dukawiya, within the city. Our Correspondent reports that despite outcry from some quarters over the ongoing demolition of “illegal” structures constructed by Ganduje’s administration, Governor Yusuf’s administration has insisted that there will be no reversal of its demolition policy.

Speaking during a meeting with the Association of Progressives from Tarauni Local Government Area, at Government House, last Thursday,

the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, reiterated the government’s commitment to continue with the ongoing demolition of illegal structures, initiated by the immediate-past administration.

According to him, demolition of the structures became necessary so as to ensure sustainable urban development and protect the interests of the general public.

He further expressed concern over, “the negative impact of unregulated structures on physical infrastructure, drainage systems, and public safety. “

The Deputy Governor highlighted, “how public assets were sold by the previous administration for personal gain, without considering the consequences on the community.”

He mentioned, “the division and sale of lands within the historic Massalacin Waje at Fagge Local Government Area, and portions of the Eid prayer ground, both of which have significant cultural and religious significance.”

Comrade Abdussalam questioned,. ” the silence of those who opposed the demolitions, particularly religious leaders, when the former Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was selling public assets to his family and close associates.”

He also expressed dismay at, “the sale of portions of graveyards for the construction of shops, while emphasizing the efforts made by the current administration to improve such areas.”

Commenting on the Hajj Camp demolition, the Deputy Governor explained, “how facilities within the camp were divided and sold, despite its purpose of serving as an exercise ground for pilgrims.”

However, he noted that the present Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has taken steps to reconstruct the camp and ensure that essential amenities are provided.

The Deputy Governor also mentioned the demolition of Daula Hotel, ” originally established by the late Audu Bako to train students in tourism and event planning. “

He expressed disappointment that, “the assets were demolished and sold by the former governor to his family members.”

He listed public assets sold by the previous administration to include: “the New Kano Government House at Kwankwasiyya city, equipments at Triumph, lands surrounding Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Dansoshiya Forest, and large farmlands across several Local Government Areas.”

The Deputy Governor assured the affected individuals and interest groups that the government would handle the situation with fairness and justice.

He emphasized that, “a comprehensive assessment and verification process had been established to determine the legality of structures before their demolition.”

Furthermore, Comrade Abdussalam called on residents to, ” cooperate with the government and adhere to the guidelines and regulations set forth by the relevant authorities.”