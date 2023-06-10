Video: Yes, we are holding Emefiele, DSS confirms

Saturday, June 10, 2023 3:03 pm


Godwin Emefiele

The suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, whose whereabouts since yesterday has been a subject of different media reports, is in the custody of Department of State Services (DSS). It confirmed this in a press statement signed by Dr Peter Afunanya , the spokesman.

PRESS RELEASE

EMEFIELE, NOW IN DSS CUSTODY

The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.

Peter Afunanya PhD fsi
Public Relations Officer
Department of State Services
National Headquarters
Abuja
10th June, 2023

 

 

 

