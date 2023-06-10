Demolition: Police in Kano arrest more 57 suspects for criminal trespass, mischief, theft

*And Kano CP bans unauthorized use of siren, cover plate numbers

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

More 57 suspects were arrested by police in Kano, on Friday, following their involvement in looting properties at various locations during the ongoing demolition exercise by Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Governor Yusuf, last Saturday, commenced demolition of structures built by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, which he considered “illegal.”

Hoodlums took advantage of the demolition exercise and engaged in looting spree of public properties at locations where the demolitions are taking place.

Governor Yusuf, however, ordered security agencies to arrest and prosecute those engaged in such criminal activities.

On Friday, police arrested another 57 suspects who engaged in looting of public properties.

The state police Command spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said looted properties have been recovered from the culprits.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, advised parents and community leaders to admonish their wards/youths to desist from looting people’s property.

Kiyawa said: “In continuation with the strategies emplaced by the Command to ensure the protection of lives and properties of people in the State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc, directed for round-the-clock visibility patrols, following reports received that some hoodlums are taking the advantage of the demolition of illegal Buildings/Structures by the Kano State government to loot people’s properties.

“In addition to the forty-nine (49) suspects arrested and charged to Magistrate Court 35 Normans Land Kano, for offences of Criminal Trespass, Mischief, Shop Breaking and Theft, another fifty-seven (57) suspects have been arrested with exhibits and charged to the same court with the same offences bringing the total to one hundred and six (106).

“Victims are advised to come to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai, Kano State Police Command to provide testimony for the various crimes committed by the suspects, or through this phone number; 0803 824 9455

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates those that assisted with information that led to the arrest made and the looted properties recovered. He reiterates that policing is a collective responsibility and therefore calls on parents and community leaders to admonish their wards and youths to desist from looting people’s properties, as anyone arrested will face the full wrath of the law.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted through these phone numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292929.”

Meanwhile, Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has placed ban on the use of sirens by unauthorized persons or groups on the streets and roads across the state.

The Police boss through a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, also urged those authorized to use sirens to tune it off during odd hours.

The Statement added that the directive was to further ensure adequate security of lives and property across the state.

According to the statement, the blowing of siren at odd hours, use of covered plate numbers and driving unregistered vehicles are banned in the state.

The Police boss said, “violators will be arrested and brought to justice,” and called on road users to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

The Statement released Thursday afternoon reads: “The Kano State Police Command has observed the use of sirens by unauthorised people and even those categories that are authorised often use them intermittently without any cause.

“For the avoidance of doubt, vehicles siren are meant for designated people in society, medicals and other emergencies, and users are with specific guidelines and there are regulated hours when the siren cannot be blown. Specifically, sirens are blown between 6am and terminate at 6pm daily.

“The police command also warned members of the public to be aware that sirens constitute hazards/noise which is clearly environmental pollution, affects the sick and portends harassment to fellow citizens.

“Therefore the Commissioner of Police warns members of the public to note that circulars have been issued to all Police Formations, Divisions and Patrol Teams to engage in thorough checks with the view of bringing the violators to justice.

“Similarly, operators of motor vehicles with covered number plates and without registration numbers will also be arrested and prosecuted for such violations.

“Finally, the Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the State for their understanding, support, encouragement and cooperation. Road users are advised to drive carefully, avoid reckless and dangerous driving, and observe traffic rules and regulations to checkmate and reduce cases of accidents.