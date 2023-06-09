Fayemi’s alliance with Bagudu to undermine EFCC’s probe of Ekiti’s finances-Group

The Justice and Equity Forum, on behalf of all lovers and adherents of justice and the rule of law, particularly in Ekiti, has strongly condemn all snd any attempt at hobnobbing aimed at undermining criminal investigations ongoing against Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State.

Adetifa Olumide, in a statement signed on behalf of the Forum, wrote, “We firmly believe in upholding the principles of justice, accountability, and transparency, and it is with great concern that we address this issue today.

The Forum continued: “Any form of hobnobbing, such as engaging in close social or professional relationships with the intent to protect or shield a suspect from facing legal consequences, poses a significant threat to the integrity and effectiveness of criminal investigations. Such actions obstruct the pursuit of truth, compromise the rights of victims, and erode public trust in the legal system.

We firmly believe that no individual should be above the law and that everyone must be held accountable for their actions. The deliberate interference in criminal investigations undermines the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies and disregards the rights of victims and society as a whole, which seek justice and closure.

Our organisation stands in solidarity with all law enforcement agencies and legal professionals dedicated to upholding the rule of law over the issue of the Ekiti Treasury. We call upon individuals in positions of power and influence to prioritise justice over personal relationships and ensure that the investigation process remains independent, transparent, and fair.

The consequences of hobnobbing to undermine criminal investigations are far-reaching and have a lasting impact on our society. It perpetuates a culture of impunity, allows criminals to evade justice, and fosters an environment where criminal activities can thrive without consequences. We must not allow such actions to go unchecked.

The unverified information reaching us is that the former Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has assured Dr. Kayode Fayemi of intervening in the ongoing criminal investigation against him; that the EFCC Chairman is from his state; and that he could use his influence as the former Governor of the State to truncate the investigation. And part of the agenda was the visit to the Presidential villa by Bagudu along with Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

We humbly call on the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahamed Tinubu (GCFR), not to allow himself to be drawn into the arena of hindering justice by suspects posing for pictures with him in order to intimidate investigators. We equally implore all leaders of thought, law enforcement agencies, and concerned citizens to remain vigilant, support ongoing investigations, and report any instances of hobnobbing that come to their attention. It is only through collective efforts that we can safeguard the integrity of our justice system and ensure that justice is served.

As an organisation committed to promoting justice and accountability, we will continue to advocate for the rights of the Ekiti people, raise awareness about the importance of independent investigations, and hold accountable those who attempt to obstruct the course of justice.”

However, a statement last Friday by the Head of the Fayemi Media Office, Abuja, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, said during his visit to the EFCC, “no such allegation was raised during his conversation” with officials of the anti-graft agency.

The statement read, “We would like to address the concerns surrounding the invitation and subsequent visit of Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

“Last month, Dr Fayemi received an invitation from the Ilorin office of the EFCC regarding a money laundering petition against him. It was during the height of the preparations for the change of government, with many activities and programmes lined up as part of the event.

“A key member of the APC, Dr Fayemi was already committed to playing important roles at these events and his non-appearance would have impacted them significantly. Understanding the significance of his commitments at that time, Dr Fayemi duly notified the EFCC of his willingness to cooperate but requested a more suitable date for his appearance.”