Edo 2024: Frontline guber aspirant, ‘Riceman’ Imansuangbon dumps PDP

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of next year’s gubernatorial election in Edo state, a frontline Aspirant in the election, Ken Imansuangbon, hes resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Imansuangbon who is popularly known as ‘Riceman’ for his free annual rice sharing and other philantropic gesture, has contested for the governorship ticket of the party several times.

His decision to dump the party was made known in a four-paragraph statement he personally signed Wednesday morning, wherein he said it was time he “move ahead”.

The colorful politician who consistently contested for the governorship and in all the elections in the state, cooied his Esan South East ward 2 chairman, the Local Government and State chairman of party, Tony Aziegbemi.

While not stating reasons for quitting the PDP, he however thanked the leadership and members of the party, described his experience with them as memorable.

“Since 2009 in what was tagged the ‘Ewohimi Declaration’ where I had joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has remained a memorable journey for me and I want to thank God almighty for his benevolence.

“The course of my political journey in the PDP had afforded me the opportunity to make great and wonderful friends and had shared great moments with which I will cherish for a lifetime.

“However, the reality of the moment has made it decisive that there comes a time in a man’s life where he has to move ahead.

“Consequently, therefore I hereby tender my resignation of the membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Once again, I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP”.

It would be recalled that Imansuangbon joined the governorship race on the platform of the PDP since in 2007. He later joined the Grace Group, a faction of the party that later metamorphosed into Action Congress (APC) and later to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and finally to All Progressives Congress (APC).

When Governor Godwin Obaseki switched from the ruling APC to PDP in 2020, Imasuangbon and other critical PDP Governorship aspirants from Esanland also stepped down and allowed Obaseki to run for his second term.