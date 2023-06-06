Gunmen abduct former Protocol Officer in Government House,Port Harcourt

*N2m bounty on his alleged abductor, Onuigwe Wodi,a Cult kingpin

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Gunmen stormed meeting holding at Isiodu community in Emohua local government area and abducted one Mr. Justice Azunda, the protocol Officer to the immediate past Chief of Staff to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Dr Chidi Lloyd,the Chairman of Emohua local government Council who identified the victim said that a suspected notorious Cult kingpin Onuigwe Wodi,he declared with a N1million bounty for whoever get information that will lead to his arrest masterminded the kidnap.

He said Onuigwe Wodi and his gang stormed meeting at Isiodu community shot sporadically into the air causing stampede before abducting Justice Azunda.

Lloyd increased the bounty to placed on the head Onuigwe Wodi from N1million to N2million.

The Council boss announced a ban on the movement of commercial motorcycles in the local area between 6pm to 6am effect from Monday June 5 until further notice.

Lloyd said security reports said that the hoodlums use motorcycles as mean of transportation and for easy getaways after commiting crimes.

The State Police Command Spokesperson SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the abduction of Justice Azunda and the arrest of one suspect.

She said the Commissioner of Police,CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka has ordered the deployment of tactical units to commence manhunt for the kidnappers in order to rescue the victim.