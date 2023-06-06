Court sentences Pastor to death by hanging

Court sentences Pastor to death by hanging

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 10:10 am


General overseer of Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor

 

*For Using Lethal weapon for killing pregnant Choir Mistress, two Others
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The General Overseer of Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly based in Oyigbo, Rivers State,Chidiebere Okorafor, has by sentenced to death by a High Court in Port Harcourt by hanging for the use of lethal injection commiting multiple murders.
Pastor Okoroafor was standing trial for killing his Choir mistress, Orlunma Nwagba, who he allegedly impregnated.

The late Chior Mistress, Orlunma Nwagba

Pastor Okoroafor is  also facing murder charges for the killing of Orlunma’s friend, Chigozie Ezenwa, and her 11 months old baby girl, Cresabel, on December 11, 2017, in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The trial Judge, S.O Benson, in his judgement said the evidence and confessional statements from the pastor showed that he committed the crime.
Justice Benson said the prosecution proved the case of murder against the cleric and ordered he should be Killed by hanging him on his neck until he is dead or should be injected with a lethal injection which also kills faster.
Our correspondent reports that the women had visited the Pastor’s house in Oyigbo for a discussion on the said pregnancy when he tricked them into a bush and committed the  murde. He committed the act in two different locations.
Operatives from the Homicide Dpartment of Rivers State Police Command had on December 17, 2017 arrested Pastor Okoroafor following an alarm raised by Chigozie’s husband over the killing of three people in two different locations in Oyigbo local government area.
Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, the prosecution counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, Precious Ordu, expressed happiness over the judgement.
Ordu pointed out the  Prosecution remained undaunted  despite  receiving several threats in the course of the trial that it was gratifying that justice has prevailed.
He stated” Justice has been served to the state, the complainant, and the convict.
“This will serve as a deterrent to all those who intend to commit the same offence because it is justice for all.”
Ordu thanked the International Federation of Women Lawyers, who brought up the case before the state took over.
On his part, Counsel to the defendant, Dr Innocent Ekwu, said he and his team will appeal the judgement, saying the court ‘misconceived the law’
Ekwu stated, “The court held that there was no eyewitness, not even one throughout the trial. The court also held that there was no circumstantial evidence linking the fellow to murder.
“But that the court convicted him of murder on account of his confessional statements.
“We, as counsel to the defendant, have decided to appeal the case. We are going to file our notice of appeal as quickly as possible because we have grounds on which we believe that the defendant did not commit the offence.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu 2 hours ago

    Candidates’ list for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls released by INEC
    3 hours ago

    No 419 in the way we brought in ‘Nigeria Air’ aircraft – Acting MD
    4 hours ago

    Tribute: Andrew Young a 91
    Govenor Dapo Abiodun: wins Ogun APC governorship ticket for 2023 election 5 hours ago

    Governor Abiodun Sends Proclamation Notice for Dissolution of 9th Assembly
    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State: sends 11 names to Edo Assembly for confirmation as commissioners 6 hours ago

    Fuel subsidy removal: Edo govt cuts down workdays to 3 a week
    7 hours ago

    KGSG to apprehend vandals of radio station
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 7 hours ago

    Gov. Bello Inaugurates 8th Kogi House of Assembly
    21 hours ago

    Popular Premier League club sold to 49ers 