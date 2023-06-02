The President’s Men! Akume appointed SGF, Gbajabiamila confirmed as Chief of Staff

Friday, June 2, 2023 1:17 pm


George Akume: apologises to APC in Benue

George Akume

Former Governor of Benue State, George Akume, the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, has been appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President reacealed this during a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Friday in Abuja.

Tinubu appointed Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

A statement issued by Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, confirmed the appointments.

