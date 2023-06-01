I’ll smoke out Cultists, abusers of Human Rights, fight unlawful detentions – CP Emeka

*Monitoring teams will setup, DPOs risk queries over corruption Officers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The new Rivers State Commissioner of Police in Rivers State,CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, has declared war against cultism, kidnappers and there will be zero tolerance for corruption from officers and men in his administration.

He also said that under his watch, he would not tolerate abuse of human rights, unlawful detention and arrest by proxy.

CP Emeka made the disclosure during his maiden briefing at Police headqurters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt on today, Wednesday.

CP Emeka said “My primary assignment is to protect lives and property with humility,due diligence and intergrity.I commend the state Government for providing enabling environment for my predecessors,I pray that the state Government extend such gesture to my administration.

“Let me state categorically that I am here to tackle crime and criminality in accordance to international best practices and respect human rights. No efforts will be spared dealing with criminal elements in the State.A total war have been declared on cultism, kidnapping etc.I will spare no efforts in smoking them out”.

He said his strategies include: intelligence-led policing.We shall deploy available technology and other sources of information. The DPOs and Area commanders have been directed to make use of special constabulary.

He pledged to involve community partnership. It is a working partnership with the Police to reduce crime and there would be zero tolerance for corruption.

To achieve this, the Police boss stated that his administration will ensure that Monitoring Teams will go round to monitor Officers.

“Under my watch nobody shall be detained unlawfully.Arrest by proxy is prohibited.We shall be civil to members of the public.Accidental discharge will not be tolerated.Defaulters shall be punished in accordance to the law and DPOs queried.I shall ensure DPOs and Head of departments visit their men in their beats.

“Visible policing will be more noticeable under my watch while standard operating procedure will be highly applicable under my watch.I reiterate my pledge to serve the people of Rivers State deligently to the best of my ability”.

Summary of Academic,Work experience

CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, psc, LLB, Ph.D on 25th June 2023, took over the duties and responsibilities of the Rivers State Police Command from CP Okon O. Effiong, psc(+), fdc, who was recently redeployed to ICT Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka hails from Ezza South Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.

He holds a Ph.D in Applied psychology (personnel Management) from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on 26th June 1994, and on completion of his training he was posted to Cross River State Command.

He has served in various departments in the Nigeria Police Force, which includes:

DCO/DTO, Patrol & Guard, and DTO’s in Cross River State in Gakem, Yakuur, Ikom, Akamkpa respectively. Commander Anti-Robbery in Zone 6 Headquarters in Calabar.

Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Rivers State respectively from 1996- 2001.

Lagos State Command as DTO, Okiodo, and Victoria Island, D/O -Sogunle, Ops bass 5 and Bravo Apapa respectively from 2001-2003.

EFCC Nigeria: Headquarters of banking fraud, Counter Terrorism, economic sabotage and Intelligence and miscellaneous unit. Provost, banking fraud. Head of Operations, South-South – Port Harcourt – Enugu, North East -Gombe.

He was O/C Joint Special Task Force on Port decongestion EP2 Calabar – 2003-2008 respectively.

Niger State – DPO Shiro – 2008

Ogun State – 21/c State CID, CSP “A”, DPOs Ifo Igbeba, Obaland, waterside and Ojodu Abiodun Divisions.

He was 2i/c Area Command, Ijebu Ode, and Abeokuta, respectively. – 2008-2014

Special Fraud Unit Lagos 2014 – 2017

Area Command Abeokuta & Eket 2017-2018 respectfully.

DCP Marine, Research & Planning, Zone 8 Kogi, X-Squad Alagbon. 2018 – 2023 respectively.

CP FORCECID Annex Enugu 2023– CP Rivers State command, Port Harcourt.

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS ATTENDED

National Open University 2009-2014

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka 2002-2003

Imo State University Owerri 2000-2001

Imo State University Owerri 1999 – 2000

Nigeria Police Academy Kano 1994-1996

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka 1988-1992

Opi boys Secondary School Nsuka 1986-1982

122 High School Isieke, Ebonyi State 1979 – 1984

Central School Onueka, Ebonyi State 1972 -1978

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

LLB -Law

M. Phil – Psychology

Masters in Public Administration (MPA)

Masters in Business Administration (MBA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGD)

Police Training (Cadet Appointment Courses)

Bsc Psychology.

FELLOW OF THESE PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Fellow: Economic institute Fellow: Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria.

Fellow: Institute of credit and risk management.

Fellow: Centre for Human Rights and Gender Equality (CHURGE) Tasued- Tai solarin University of Education.

Fellow: National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration.

PROFESSIONAL/CAREER COURSE/WORKSHOP ATTENDED

Police Academy Kano

Citizen & leadership training school, Sherrill, Jos

Police Mobile Force Training Course, Gwoza.

Detective courses

Cyber Crime Investigation Course by (FBI USA/2014)

Commercial Crime Investigation by South African Regional Chiefs of Police at South African Detective Police Academy Cape Parl.

Terrorism, Financing and Money Laundering, (FBI-USA)

Train the Trainer Courses in EFCC training School

Investigative management, strategies and technique by crown agent – United Kingdom.

Forensic Investigation training at south African.

Company direction programme -Pan African University (Lagos Business School) Lagos.

Training in detection & enforcement series by – IFES Nigeria

Interrogation and Interview by – FBI (USA)

Financial Crimes training by – KPMG South Africa.

HOBBIES

Golfer, Swimming, Music, reading.