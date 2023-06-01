Comrade Gwarzo Officially Assumes Duty As Kano Deputy Governor,

Comrade Gwarzo Officially Assumes Duty As Kano Deputy Governor,

Thursday, June 1, 2023 10:51 am


Kano Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has officially assumed duty as the Deputy Governor of Kano state. He occupied his position on Wednesday, at Government House, Kano state.

Comrade Gwarzo was received by the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office, Engr. Abdulkadir Adamu Musa.

The Deputy Governor came into his office with a mammoth crowd of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) supporters.

He was a former Private Secretary to former Governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who is now the National Leader of the NNPP.

Comrade Gwarzo, on his arrival, briefly interacted with the Civil Servants in his office.

He tasked them to remain patriotic in the discharge of their duties.

Then after, the Deputy Governor toured around some concerned facilities, and urged the Senior Management staff of his office to brace up to future challenges, and remain committed to their duties.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Musa, promised to give the Deputy Governor all the necessary support towards achieving the desired goals.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity on behalf of the civil servants in this office to provide transparency while conducting our duties.”

The state NNPP Chairman, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, who was part of the Deputy Governor’s entourage, advocated for loyalty to the NNPP manifesto, appealing to the staff of the Deputy Governor’s office to put in their best in the line of their duties.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    60 mins ago

    XI Jinping, Chinese President, Promises Bigger Relationship with Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Yusuf Appoints Garba Bichi MD Kano Water Board
    2 hours ago

    Commander 12 Brigade seeks Inter-agency collaboration in Kogi
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Addresses Gitex One Africa Digital Summit in Morocco
    3 hours ago

    I’ll smoke out Cultists, abusers of Human Rights, fight unlawful detentions – CP Emeka
    3 hours ago

    Alleged Fraud: EFCC Withdraws Amended Charges Against A.A Zaura
    18 hours ago

    Femi Adesina Becomes The Sun Executive Vice Chairman, Proceeds to Write Memoirs
    19 hours ago

    Kano: Police Arrest 93 Suspected Criminals During Inauguration Period