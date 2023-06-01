Comrade Gwarzo Officially Assumes Duty As Kano Deputy Governor,

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has officially assumed duty as the Deputy Governor of Kano state. He occupied his position on Wednesday, at Government House, Kano state.

Comrade Gwarzo was received by the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office, Engr. Abdulkadir Adamu Musa.

The Deputy Governor came into his office with a mammoth crowd of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) supporters.

He was a former Private Secretary to former Governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who is now the National Leader of the NNPP.

Comrade Gwarzo, on his arrival, briefly interacted with the Civil Servants in his office.

He tasked them to remain patriotic in the discharge of their duties.

Then after, the Deputy Governor toured around some concerned facilities, and urged the Senior Management staff of his office to brace up to future challenges, and remain committed to their duties.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Musa, promised to give the Deputy Governor all the necessary support towards achieving the desired goals.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity on behalf of the civil servants in this office to provide transparency while conducting our duties.”

The state NNPP Chairman, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, who was part of the Deputy Governor’s entourage, advocated for loyalty to the NNPP manifesto, appealing to the staff of the Deputy Governor’s office to put in their best in the line of their duties.