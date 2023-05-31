Femi Adesina Becomes The Sun Executive Vice Chairman, Proceeds to Write Memoirs

From Friday, September 1, 2023, Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, will resume at The Sun newspapers as the Executive Vice Chairman. Between now and then, he will proceed to a quiet place somewhere in the world to write his memoirs.

Before he went to serve the Buhari government in 2015 Adesina, was The Sun’s Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief. He told The Crest that the company’s founder and Publisher, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, approved the appointment, and both of them agreed that he (Adesina) should resume on September 1.

This, as The Crest put it, “is to enable Adesina, a former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, to enjoy a well-deserved rest having been unable to go on leave throughout the eight years he served as the ex-President’s spokesman.

During the intervening period, Adesina, who holds the National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, also plans to go to “a quiet place somewhere in the world” to write his memoirs.

Adesina said: “I came from The Sun newspapers. I was the MD/Editor-in-Chief (of the publishing company). And when I wanted to leave, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu said ‘Don’t resign. You may get to the government and you don’t like it. You can always come back.

“Or, you may get to government and stay eight years; you can always come back.’ He said: ‘I’m going to make you the Executive Vice Chairman of company. Not only did he say it, he issued me the letter. Yes, I have the letter.”

Effective when? The Crest asked him.

“He said anytime I choose to return,’ Adesina further disclosed. “And me and him have had a meeting; and he has asked me: ‘Do you want to take some time off, and I said ‘Yes, I would like to take two, three months. Then he said, ‘Okay, resume September 1.”

That’s not all. Adesina revealed why he asked for two months.

“Why I asked for two months was because I wanted to go and write,” he said. “In another two weeks, I would like to travel to a quiet place somewhere in the world and write my memoirs.”