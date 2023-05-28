Children’s Day: Hon Ogene charges government, society on better attention, right values

The House of Representatives Member – Elect for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra state, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has called on government at all levels to be more intentional in the formulation and implementation of policies that impact the lives and wellbeing of children in Nigeria.

He also charged families, who he noted are the first contact the children have in life and the society at large, to always inculcate the right values in the children, in order to enthrone a successor generation that is morally and attitudinal sound.

The lawmaker decried the increasing negative influence and impact of the internet and the social media on the Nigerian child, which he said has made the task of parenting increasingly more complex, as children with uncontrolled access to the internet are disturbingly exposed to some content that may be misleading and damaging to their young minds.

Ogene, who is also the Labour Party’s caucus leader in the incoming 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, made these admonitions in a statement in Abuja, Saturday, to commemorate the 2023 Children’s Day celebration, marked every May 27, globally.

According to him, “Government must pay more attention to the well being of the children, especially in the areas of access to quality and affordable education and healthcare, because a healthy and well informed child would grow to become a valuable adult and an asset to the society and the nation.

“But the job of moulding a great future for the children, is a collective one. Both the individual parent and the society have a fundamental role to play to ensure that our children are imbued with the right values that abhor tendencies that enable social vices, avarice, corruption, crime and moral decadence, often exhibited in the internet or by some adults, as acceptable norms.”

Hon. Ogene further said that,”Children are precious gifts and must be guided jealously with love, intentional and exemplary actions, that would help them thrive today as children and also excel as future adults and leaders.

“Let us also spare a thought on the numerous children in the various Internally Displaced Persons ( IDP) camp across the crisis ravaged regions of the nation, who are suffering the impacts of the societal intolerance, government indifference and crimes committed by adults.

“As a father, I wish children all over the world, especially Nigerian children, a beautiful and memorable Children’s Day celebration and a bright future!”