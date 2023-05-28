Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation Harps on Children’s Education and Healthcare

Maxim Uzoatu

Mr. Barnabas Olise, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Cakasa Nigeria Company Limited (CNC), has called on parents, guardians, and educators to recommit themselves to the task of developing the next generation.

Olise made the appeal during a two-day event held by the Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF) in Lagos in honour of the 2023 Children’s Day Celebration for the children of Mushin.

The CNC Project Manager, Engr. Evans Agboson, represented Olise at the event.

Olise was overjoyed to reach out to the kids of Mushin and share in the joy of recognising the inherent greatness, innocence, and beauty that they represent.

“In contemplating the significance of this event, my thoughts gravitate towards a timeless African proverb that encapsulates the essence of our gathering: “Children are the reward of life.”

“These words hold profound wisdom and encapsulate the immense value that children bring to our lives, families, and communities.

“They remind us that the future of our society lies in the hands of these young souls, brimming with dreams, curiosity, and untapped potential.

“Today, we come together to celebrate not just the children in our midst but also the profound responsibility that we, as adults, bear in nurturing and guiding them towards a bright future.

“It is through initiatives like this that we acknowledge and embrace the importance of investing in our children, providing them with a platform to express themselves, and empowering them to become the change-makers of tomorrow,” Olise said.

The CEO made the point that children are a blessing for everyone, not just their parents.

According to him, their laughter, creativity, and unfiltered perspectives infuse vitality into our world.

He said that children remind us to find joy in simple pleasures, to view the world through innocent eyes, and to believe in the possibility of a better future.

“Our children are the torchbearers of hope, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their flames burn brightly.

“Through Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation, we have committed ourselves to making a positive impact in the lives of children.

“We believe that every child deserves access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for personal growth.

“It is through our various initiatives, such as providing scholarships, adding value to existing structures within schools, and organising events like this that we strive to create an enabling environment for our children to thrive,” Olise said.

He said the two-day event is a testament to the unwavering commitment of CNC to the well-being and development of children.

“It is a celebration of their unique talents, aspirations, and achievements.

“We have planned an array of activities and performances that will bring joy, laughter, and inspiration to all.

“From art and craft presentations to music performances, cultural displays to games, every moment is an opportunity for our children to showcase their skills and explore their passions.

“Moreover, this event is not just a celebration but also a platform for learning and growth.

“We have wonderful adults, mentors, and role models to engage with our children, share their experiences, and ignite their aspirations.

“Through these interactions, we aim to broaden their horizons, expand their knowledge, and instil in them a sense of confidence and purpose,” Olise said.

He urged parents, uncles and aunties to recognise the immense potential within their children, nurture their dreams, encourage their passions, and guide them with love and understanding.

“Remember that they are the reward of life, and it is your unconditional support that will shape their journey towards success and happiness,” Olise said.

He thanked the foundation for everything that it does to ensure the health and success of children.

He continued by saying that everyone has a better future if we invest in children now.

Mr Ajayi Abimbola, head of the Local Government Education Authority, made a similar plea to parents, reminding them that their children are the future’s decision-makers and hence deserving of their undivided attention.

The New City and Papa Ajao Primary Schools in Mushin both participated in the Children’s Day celebrations.