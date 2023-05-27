Police intensify security for May 29 swearing-in of Governor-Elect, Deputy in Rivers

*Vehicles will be diverted around the entry and exit routes within Yakubu Gowon stadium

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt.

Ahead of the swearing of the swearing in of the Governor-Elect and his Deputy on May 29, the Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka has ordered the maximum deployment of the personnel, intelligence, and operational resources of the command for the effective policing of the venue, Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

The new Commissioner of Police also directed and other parts of the state should be adequately policed.

In his directives as stated in a press statement signed by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Spokesperson for the Command, “the CP orders all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the command to place adequate security in their areas of responsibility according to the operation order designed by the command.

“All police officers have been warned to be very professional and civil in carrying out their duties.

The command wishes to also inform members of the public that there will be a diversion around entry and exit routes within the Yakuza Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, as part of efforts to ensure the free flow of traffic. Members of the public are therefore urged to be law-abiding and cooperate with officers on duty for a peaceful inaugural process.

CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka assures the people of Rivers State of his commitment to ensuring their safety and security.

Picture:

CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police Rivers State.