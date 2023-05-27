Orelope-Adefulire Hails Buhari For Enabling OSSAP-SDGs’ Investments In Children

The Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making resources available for interventions aimed at enhancing the welfare of children and their mothers in the past eight years.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire made this remarks in a statement issued on Saturday against the background of the 2023 Children Day.

She noted that though there are still much to be done, the Buhari administration made big investments, especially in support of efforts of state governments to enhance the well-being, growth and development in the past eight years, adding that the Buhari administration implemented many programmes and initiatives across federal ministries, departments and agencies of aimed at improving the welfare of children in the past eight years.

Orelope-Adefulire, a former deputy governor of Lagos State said her Office has also been involved in delivery of the efforts with its interventions in health, education and other sectors across the country.

She said, “With the support of the President we embarked on comprehensive interventions aimed at helping to reduce maternal and child mortality rate in the country with strategic comprehensive interventions in the health sector in states and communities across Nigeria in the past seven years.

“We have already delivered 43 fully equipped state of art Mother and Child Centres made up of 100 or 120-bed and 33 80-Bed units across the country. Most of these facilities have been commissioned and are already being used for the intended purposes of saving the lives of mothers and their children.

She noted that the MCCs came with intensive care ambulances, water supply, alternative sources of power and giant generator among others and as such were ready for use the day they were commissioned.

Princess Orelope Adefulre added that in addition, OSSAP-SDGs has also delivered 126 units of 20-Bed, and 25 units of 40-bed, PHCs as well as two Diagnostic/Pediatric Centers across the country.

“We also intervened with rehabilitation, renovation, remodeling and construction of fully equipped healthcare centres across the country,” said the former deputy governor.

Speaking further, she noted that in the area of education, OSSAP SDGs between 2017 and 2020 constructed/ rehabilitated and furnished over 9000 blocks of Classrooms nationwide, in addition to providing amenities like solar powered boreholes, VIP toilets among others across the schools.

“There are just few things that we have done in the past seven years, there are many more the President has supported us to do. That’s why we have been busy in the past few days commissioning some of the projects across Nigeria.

“So, on this Children day, which is also two days to the exit of his government, I want to thank the President for enabling these investments and interventions for the benefits of our children and their mothers,” she said.