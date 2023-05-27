Healthcare Infrastructure: Sanwo-Olu Hails FG, Lagos Partnership

As OSSAP-SDGs Delivers 200-Bed Medical Facility At LASUTH

As part of the drive to revamp health infrastructure in the country, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs has handed over a fully equipped 200-bed state-of-the-art hospital building to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

The facility was commissioned on Wednesday by the Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu through his deputy, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Governor said the partnership between the Federal and State Governments in the delivery of modern medical infrastructure at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, will boost access to quality healthcare services, not just in the state, but in the country.

He added that the new facility will also significantly raise the status of LASUTH as a leading centre of excellence in delivery of cutting edge healthcare services while advancing the nation’s ranking in the achievements of the health goals of 2023 Agenda.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with this facility, and several others that have been put in place in other parts of the country, we are on the path to improving our nation’s human capital development index and achieving the set targets under the United Nations Sustainable Development GoalsThe Governor stated.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orolope-Adefulire, said the delivery of the project and others are aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare services.

According to her, quality healthcare services should be a right for all.

“This building is a tangible manifestation of this commitment. With the additional capacity it provides, more citizens will have access to the essential healthcare services they need to live healthy and productive lives.”

She added that the right to healthcare is a fundamental human right, and access to healthcare is a top priority for the Nigerian government in order to leave no one behind.

“Today, we are here to actualize this vision. This newly constructed 200-Bed Multipurpose Building, a product of dedication, strategic planning, and effective collaboration, stands as a beacon of hope, promising quality healthcare for all Lagosians and Nigerians.

Also Speaking, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi explained that the medical facility is of immense value and significant in the effort to improve the State Health indices.

He explained that the 200-Bed Multipurpose Medical facility is an L-Shaped 2-Storey structure with a waiting shed and is geared towards expansion, improvement of healthcare delivery and will complement the existing inadequate beds at LASUTH.

Princess Orelope- Adefulire also commissioned a fully rehabilitated sports and recreational centre in LASUTH and a newly constructed and fully equipped 80-Bed Multipurpose Hospital in Mushin to serve the densely populated community.