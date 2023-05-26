All clear! PDP’s suit against Shettima dismissed by Supreme Court

The expectation that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not be sworn in on 29 May because of PDP’s case against Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, has evaporated in a puff!

This morning, a suit seeking the disqualification of Tinubu, following allegations that Shettima had double nomination on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform for the 2023 polls was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This was done by a a five-member panel of the Supreme Court. The suit was instituted by by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The panel said the “PDP lacked the locus standi to institute the suit, adding that it is not a member of the APC.”

The PDP had claimed that Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate was in breach of the provisions of sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as he was already nominated as the candidate of the APC for Borno Central Senatorial District.