EndTheStigma on Periods this Menstrual Health Day, says AHF

May 25, 2023 was the Menstrual Health Day (MH Day). Thus, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is calling on everyone globally to #EndTheStigma on periods for the 1.8 billion people who menstruate worldwide and make ending period poverty a top priority in all countries.

“Nothing can stop us from having periods, but the harmful stigma and discrimination around menstruation, along with the lack of access to menstrual health products and facilities, has the power to stop us from thriving and living healthy lives,” said Guillermina Alaniz, AHF Director of Global Advocacy and Policy. “Menstrual health must be a priority worldwide, particularly in lower-income countries, because people who menstruate are in danger of being left behind due to inadequate health and safety around periods. It’s time to ‘End the Stigma’ on menstruation and ensure that period products and safe facilities are available to everyone, without shame or discrimination.”

MH Dayis commemorated annually on May 28. It began in 2014 to recognize the need for increased menstrual health education and resources. AHF country teams have planned empowering, entertaining, and educational“End the Stigma” commemorativeMH Day events for 2023.

In Nigeria, AHF Nigeriawith her partners are converging onKorfaPada, Keffi, Nasarawa state, for a community rally and sensitization which will start from the palace of the Emir, enroute the Federal Medical Center (FMC) roundabout and back to the Emir’s palace where young women and adolescents’ girls with boys would gather for a menstrual health talk, which will also see AHF give out free sanitary pads to participants.

“AHF will continue to be at the forefront of advocacy to ensure indigent young women and girls who lack access to sanitary products can have unhindered access. It is important to note that AHF have been partnering with ministries and agencies of government to influence policies in support of this goal across the states of our operation. We are poised to place menstrual health issues as a key national agenda, and, it is in this regard that we are committing resources to creating greater awareness in the general population and bringing different stakeholders to join the conversation. Young women and girls, irrespective of their location or social status must be able to have their periods in a safe and conducive environment and without the difficulties that a lack of access to sanitary products presently constitutes,” said Dr. EcheIjezie, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director.

About a quarter of the world’s population menstruates, yet 500 million will experience period poverty, or the lack of access to menstrual health products, safe and clean facilities, and accepting communities. These barriers can lead to poor health outcomes, missing school or work by up to 20%, and negative effects on mental health.