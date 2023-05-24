How Falana stopped police from prosecuting Seun Kuti

How Falana stopped police from prosecuting Seun Kuti

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 4:17 pm


Seun Kuti and Falana

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti was at the Yaba Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for the proceedings that were adjourned on Tuesday due to the magistrate’s absence.

According to towncrier.com report, there was a mild drama in the court which was witnessed by the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun as the Nigeria Police’s effort to charge musician Seun Kuti afresh for assault was blocked by human rights attorney, Femi Falana (SAN).

‘Falana raised two critical legal objections. First, he noted that the police were just presenting the fresh charges to him in court instead of the 48 hours prescribed by law and therefore failed to provide the defendant with adequate time to prepare his defence.

Second, following the Chief Magistrate’s order that the case file should be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Falana described the police prosecutor’s latest effort as contemptuous of the court order.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the police to seek DPP’s legal advice on May 16 2023, but the police refused to adhere to the order.

Falana told the court that they can’t prosecute unless they appeal the judge’s order.

The case was adjourned till July 3 for legal advice from the DPP.’

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Money’ll be trapped as CBN hammers licences of 132 microfinance banks
    Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 6 hours ago

    Fashola: Why it’s Tinubu who’ll now commission Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    7 hours ago

    Femi Falana at 65: Grey hair conundrum
    seun kuti 20 hours ago

    Breaking: Seun Kuti released on bail
    23 hours ago

    Falana urges ECOWAS leaders to obey rule of law
    1 day ago

    Dangote Refinery will generate $21b, to employ over 100,000 youths
    1 day ago

    Sanwo-Olu: How Dangote, Buhari, Tinubu shared a vision on the Lekki refinery
    1 day ago

    Why Buhari Failed