How Falana stopped police from prosecuting Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti was at the Yaba Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, for the proceedings that were adjourned on Tuesday due to the magistrate’s absence.

According to towncrier.com report, there was a mild drama in the court which was witnessed by the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun as the Nigeria Police’s effort to charge musician Seun Kuti afresh for assault was blocked by human rights attorney, Femi Falana (SAN).

‘Falana raised two critical legal objections. First, he noted that the police were just presenting the fresh charges to him in court instead of the 48 hours prescribed by law and therefore failed to provide the defendant with adequate time to prepare his defence.

Second, following the Chief Magistrate’s order that the case file should be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Falana described the police prosecutor’s latest effort as contemptuous of the court order.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the police to seek DPP’s legal advice on May 16 2023, but the police refused to adhere to the order.

Falana told the court that they can’t prosecute unless they appeal the judge’s order.

The case was adjourned till July 3 for legal advice from the DPP.’