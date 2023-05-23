Breaking: Seun Kuti released on bail

Afrobeat singer singer Seun Kuti has been released from police detention. The embattled artiste who had been detained in Yaba, Lagos was released Tuesday evening after meeting bail conditions.

The singer was remanded at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for assaulting a policeman in viral video.

Activist Omoyele Sowore announced on Tuesday via his Twitter handle that the music star has regained his freedom.

He wrote, “Just to announce that @RealSeunKuti has been released from @PoliceNG detention in Lagos. Hasta la victoria siempre!”

Recall that Kuti’s lawyers in a statement had earlier said that he would be released on bail as ordered by the Magistrate.

A viral video shows Kuti smiling gleefully as he is being welcomed by by his teeming fans after his release.