It’s Their Turn. A Case for Ileoluji/Okeigbo in Ondo South Senatorial District

By Olumide Yinka Ayo

Politics in Nigeria, has no doubt over the years created scenarios where history is created or thwarted. In some cases, twisted to suit whosoever wishes to use such for political gains or favoritism.

In Ondo State, there are three senatorial district namely North, South and central. In Ondo North there exists four local councils in the Akoko area, Owo and Ose Local Government Areas. The Central comprises Akure South, Akure North, Ondo West, Ondo East, Idanre and Ifedore Local Government Areas while the South is made up of Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Irele, Okitipupa, Odigbo and Ileoluji/Okeigbo local government areas.

This piece will however focus on Ondo South Senatorial District and with particular reference to Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area vis-a-vis other local governments.

Over the years, Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government has consistently been an integral part of Ondo South Senatorial District with remarkable contributions to the zone.

Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government has a unique location that often time without number calls for special attention. The uniqueness is obvious in the peaceful conglomeration of Ile-Oluji town, Okeigbo and the various communities within the locality despite their differences especially in culture, dialect and other ways of life.

Politically, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government have shown exemplary visibility which has often brought it some level of political reckoning. Although most of these supposed reckonings have been statutory positioning; as often done by those at government, in power. Each local government has a Commissioner, and if luck shines on the local government, a Special Adviser or Board member may be added.

The loyalty of the people in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Council area to the government in power has never been in doubt because the political leadership has always delivered during elections.

As Ondo State approaches the 2024 out of circle Governorship Election and with the focus tilting towards the Southern Senatorial District from the unwritten rotational order, it is pertinent to give room for equity and fairness. Among the local government areas that made up the Southern Senatorial District, some have had and some still having the privilege to either be Governor, Deputy or Secretary to the State Government, SSG, non of these positins has even come to Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area.

Some of these beneficiaries include late Prince Afolabi Iyatan from (Ode aye) served as Deputy governor for four years, Dr Olusegun Kokumo Agagu from Ikale (iju odo) served as Governor for six years, Hon Agboola Ajayi from Ese-Odo served as Deputy governor for four years and currently, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa from Ilaje serving as Deputy Governor to the incumbent Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

For the purpose of fairness and equity, Political permutations and calculations should be allowed to favour Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo for it not to be seen as being sidelined because fate brought the six local government areas in the southern part of Ondo State together.

The task ahead for the political class is to shun all sentiments and look into Ondo South Senatorial District with the sole aim of picking a through-bred politician equipped enough with the rigorous intrigues of government and governance, yet trained with the tested mind of a technocrat.

And the truth is simple, there are not many of such persons endowed with such outstanding abilities.

Let the stakeholders open their eyes, wide enough to see so they can behold the golden fish on the soil of Ondo South just as the popular saying goes that “a golden fish has no hiding place”.

*Olumide Yinka Ayo writes from Akure.