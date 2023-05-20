Pay UNIZIK Lecturers their Salary Arrears, Ngige Tells Finance Ministry

A letter, dated March 30, 2023, has emanated from the office of the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, advising the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning to direct the Accountant General of the Federation to exempt 204 lecturers of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, College of Health Sciences from the application of Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act. That is by paying them the outstanding arrears of their full salaries “during the strike period from February 14, to date.”

The letter, signed by Ngige, acknowledged that the February 2, 2023 document written by the Deans of Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences of the university to “indicate that the lecturers…carried out their duties in the university during the protracted eight- month strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).” The lecturers are, therefore “requesting for their salaries withheld under the Section 43 of the Trade Dispute Act.

Sequel to the Strike embarked by the Academic staff Union of Universities (ASUU) , in February 2022, the University management, on behalf of Senate approved the suspension of normal academic activities.

In view of this, students were, as reported by campusinfo.com.ng, instructed to vacate their hostels and return to their respective homes with immediate effect.

“However, year one students who are not done with their clearance are advised to use this opportunity to do so to enable the University catch up with the Deadline set by Jamb for conclusion of Admissions. The University shall duly communicate the Students on the new date of resumption.”

However, on 17 October 2022, the Management of UNIZIK announced the resumption date for the continuation of academic activities for the 2021/2022 academic session.

“This is to inform Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka staff and students that, following the suspension of strike actions by all University Staff Unions, the University Management has directed that Academic Activities in the University resume immediately in order to complete the 2021/2022 Academic Session,” myschoolgist.com reported.

“As a direct result of this, students are required to resume academic activities beginning on Monday, October 17, 2022.”