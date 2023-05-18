KGSG approves establishment of University in Okun land

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State government has approved the establishment of a university, in the western senatorial district, of the state. It was part of the decision of the Executive Council, EXCO, meeting this Wednesday.

Implementation of the policy will bring the number of Universities owned by the state to three. The others are Prince Abubakar Audu University, PAAU, Anyigba, and Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUTECH,Osara

Making the announcement, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones said the policy was to address the lack of adequate institution in the area that could cater for the educational needs of people. He hinted that the process would involve the inauguration of a 15-man implementation Committee, made up of Professors from all over Kogi State.

The commissioner said ‘’It is expected that the committee will give its report within the next one month from the inauguration so that we can move as fast as possible as it would be the government’s desire to see the university kick off before the end of this tenure’’

According to him, Kogi West is blessed with tones of academia and highly known for education, hence putting a university in Kogi West, particularly Okun land is so apt

The Commissioner asserted that funding has been and would always be a challenge but the government decided to take the bull by the horn and make such audacious move, while he assured that the 15-man committee would be mandated to make recommendations on sources of funding for the approved institution

In his own briefing, the Commissioner for Works, Simon Bako hinted that the state Executive Council approved the procurement of 3 modern fire trucks as part of plans to ensure rapid responses and salvage any possible fire outbreak in the state.

He also noted that the Council received reports and ratified some of the ongoing projects across the state including the construction of internal roads at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, itakpe – Okene – Total road which has both reached advanced stage of completion. The council also ratified additional work for Okene Township Road and the school of Nursery and Midwifery Obangede.