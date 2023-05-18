FG Directs Immediate Closure as Theft of Reinforcements Lead to Failure of Section of Ijora Olopa Road

FG Directs Immediate Closure as Theft of Reinforcements Lead to Failure of Section of Ijora Olopa Road

Thursday, May 18, 2023 9:56 am


The failed portion of Ijora Olopa Road

 

The Federal Government on Wednesday directed the immediate closure of the Ijora-Olopa Bridge following the discovery that some miscreants have tampered with the major reinforcement elements of the deck from underneath which led to the failure of a section of the Bridge along Ijora Olopa Road, beside Water Corporation, Ijora.

 

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, in a Press Statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr. Hakeem Bello, identified the failed section as the Ijora-Olopa inward Ijora-Oloye–Apapa.

 

According to the Statement, Roads leading directly to the Bridge such as Costain inward Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge descent inward Ijora Oloye have, as a result, been closed to traffic from last night.

 

Working with the Lagos State Government and other traffic management authorities, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos has also issued the following Traffic Advisory to ensure that motorists and other members of the commuting public are able to use alternative routes.

 

· From Eko Bridge motorists should take IGANMU/ SIFAX to Ijora Oloye or Apapa,

· From Iddo to Ijora-Oloye/ Apapa; traffic will be diverted at the intersection underpass at Ijora Olopa on contraflow, and reconnected at the U-Turn to Ijora-Oloye or Apapa.

 

It would be recalled that the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing has on several occasions asked illegal squatters occupying Lagos under-bridges to quit as fire incidents and other illegal activities underneath such bridges often result in extensive damage of the vital infrastructure constructed with the nation’s scarce resources.

