France Nigeria’s Business Council: Wigwe in as President, Rabiu Out

France Nigeria’s Business Council: Wigwe in as President, Rabiu Out

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 9:39 am


Wigwe, left, and Rabiu

Herbert Wigwe, Access Holdings Plc’s Group Managing Director, recently emerged as the new president of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

That happened after the expiration of the tenure of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who had served two terms as the first president.
the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who had served two terms as the council’s pioneer president.the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who had served two terms as the council’s pioneer president.

In his farewell address, Rabiu expressed gratitude to the council members, French President Macron, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support during his tenure. He acknowledged the exceptional service of Jean Haas, the Secretary of the council.

During Rabiu’s tenure as the pioneer president, the council achieved significant milestones in strengthening business ties between France and Nigeria, promoting mutual growth and prosperity. Under his leadership, the council organised two France-Nigeria Business Fora in Paris, a meeting in Lagos, and a session in Paris last year, which led to several fruitful partnerships between French and Nigerian businesses.

Rabiu supervised the council’s efforts in promoting collaboration between talented individuals from both countries and nurturing the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing 1 hour ago

    Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge and Our General Score Card- Fashola
    2 hours ago

    Greg Mbajiorgu Rocks The Theatre World With The Power Of One
    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio: asked to be proactive in the inauguration of the board 3 hours ago

    10th Senate under me ’ll be unique -Akpabio
    12 hours ago

    All in the name of politics?
    18 hours ago

    Rivers  Police Operatives Bust Kidnap Syndicate in Kano, Other Crimes suspects 
    21 hours ago

    Shocking: How popular Nollywood actor Saint Obi died – Zulu Okafor
    23 hours ago

    Dog That Looks Like Embassy
    24 hours ago

    Why Tinubu’s inauguration is bound to happen on 29 May