France Nigeria’s Business Council: Wigwe in as President, Rabiu Out

Herbert Wigwe, Access Holdings Plc’s Group Managing Director, recently emerged as the new president of the France-Nigeria Business Council.

That happened after the expiration of the tenure of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who had served two terms as the first president.

In his farewell address, Rabiu expressed gratitude to the council members, French President Macron, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support during his tenure. He acknowledged the exceptional service of Jean Haas, the Secretary of the council.

During Rabiu’s tenure as the pioneer president, the council achieved significant milestones in strengthening business ties between France and Nigeria, promoting mutual growth and prosperity. Under his leadership, the council organised two France-Nigeria Business Fora in Paris, a meeting in Lagos, and a session in Paris last year, which led to several fruitful partnerships between French and Nigerian businesses.

Rabiu supervised the council’s efforts in promoting collaboration between talented individuals from both countries and nurturing the upcoming generation of entrepreneurs.