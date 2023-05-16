Those condemning choice of Akpabio for Senate Presidency didn’t support APC – Yakasai

Ibrahim Tanko Yakasai*Ask: “Did they have the required political pedigree in maintaining the party’s strength and support even beyond 2023?”

Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, on Monday in Kano, lauded the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for declaring support for Senator Godwill Akpabio, over his ambition to emerge the president of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Yakasai, who was Adviser to Second Republic President, the late Alhaji Shehu Shagari on National Assembly Matters, spoke to TheNEWS that there “is nothing wrong with Tinubu showing interest in who and who should emerge leaders of the National Assembly.”

The retired politician described the choice of Akpabio by the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as a step towards the right direction, adding that it serves as compensation to the South-South for their unalloyed support to the APC and its presidential candidate during the 2003 elections.

Yakasai also commended Tinubu for supporting the candidature of Senator Barau Jubrin from Kano North as the Deputy Senate President, adding that the combination of Akpabio and Jubrin will take the leadership of the Senate to greater heights.

According to him, picking a Deputy Senate President from the North-West showed that Tinubu and the APC leadership have expressed appreciation to the region over their unalloyed support to the party during the last elections.

Yakasai, described Tinubu as an experienced politician, pointing out that his interest in the National Assembly leadership stemmed from his desire to get like-minds who will help him in the project of building a better Nigeria.

According to him, “Don’t forget that Tinubu as a former two terms Governor and also a former Senator himself, knows what he is doing. Therefore, the choice of Akpabio and Barau Jibrin was not done for him to have a team that will be by his side in running the affairs of his government.

“Yes, there are indeed other regions who are gunning for the Senate Presidency, but did they support APC during the presidential elections? Did they have the required political pedigree in maintaining the party’s strength and support even beyond 2023? I doubt much!”

He further noted, “The Red Chamber is very critical to the success of running any government. The senators decide who becomes what in any government through the screening of the appointees. Therefore, the President needs somebody that he will trust to help him as Senate President.”

He further stated that “the designers of Nigeria and American constitutions made it mandatory and legal that the Senate, not even the House of Representatives, has the powers to scrutinize and determine who is appointed to every political office in the countries.”

Yakasai, however, described Akpabio as fit and qualified to become the President of the 10th Senate, adding that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, “is not a push over and overzealous senator. He is an experienced person who was also a two-term Governor and a Senator. Therefore, he knows his Onions.”