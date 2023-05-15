For Breaking Guinness World Record: Residents, Entertainers in Port Harcourt plan victory party,for Baci

For Breaking Guinness World Record: Residents, Entertainers in Port Harcourt plan victory party,for Baci

Monday, May 15, 2023 2:36 pm


Bassey in marathon cooking to shatter Guinness World Record.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Some residents of Port Harcourt are planning to gather for a victory party later today to celebrate Nigerian chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci.

Hilda,the chef, has broken the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.
Although the Guinness World Record is yet to certify her unprecedented feat, some residents in Port Harcourt are in frenzy and would no want it uncelebrated.
Several callers into a Port Harcourt based radio station, Nigeria Infofm, expressed their plans to celebrate Hilda in various popular hotels and hangout.
One them posted online that “Hilda’s feat helped to examplify human spirit of determination, focus and resilience, especially by the Nigerian youth tagged as Lazy by the ruling class”.
Hilda kicked off the competition on Thursday, as she aims to beat the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by the current Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who made the feat in 2019. Hilda Baci is less than two hours away from breaking the record.
Celebrities, food bloggers, and private individuals showed massive support for her.
Foodies,entertainers in Port Harcourt have joined the bandwagon to celebrate the marathon cooking record Breaker as they planning a victory party at Nekkimerit Kitchen today in Port Harcourt.
The information about the planned victory party has been posted online with the hastags:
#hildacookathon #hildabacci #cookathon #womensupportingwomen #hildaHilda Baci
In similar development,The Port Harcourt Comedy Club has also said that it will be giving out face customized Caps and throw pillows in order to support Hilda in
“The spirit of Naija, Proudly Nigerian”.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Bode George: I’ll Cooperate With Tinubu Only When…
    50 mins ago

    Seun Kuti’s lawyer, Olumide-Fusika, to address media on client’s detention
    3 hours ago

    Guinness Record Cooking Contest: Sanwo-Olu witnesses moment Hilda hits 69th hour
    5 hours ago

    Africa, Democracy, Systemic Conflicts and the Emerging Global Order
    6 hours ago

    Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Appointment with Destiny
    7 hours ago

    10th Senate Leadership: Why We’ll Support Akpabio, Jibrin – Lagos Governor
    18 hours ago

    Lessons from Rwanda
    22 hours ago

    UNIBEN inducts physiotherapy graduates, as journalist’s daughter bags best graduating student award