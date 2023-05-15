Crisis: Lagos NURTW backs incumbent President Baruwa               

By Nehru Odeh

The Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has thrown its weight behind the incumbent National President of the NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, asserting his legitimacy as the helmsman of the union.

The State Chairman of Lagos NURTW, Fatai Adeshina, made this known at a press briefing held by members of the union in Lagos on Monday 15 May 2023.

The move became necessary following the suit filed at the National Industrial Court on Friday 12 May by some aggrieved ex-members of the union challenging the authenticity of the incumbent National President and asking the court to remove him. According to Adeshina, the claims made by the aggrieved members are unnecessary, null and void.

Comrade Sunday Yusuf, supporting the Lagos NURTW Chairman, also threw his weight behind the National President, stating further that those ex-members calling for his removal are chasing shadows.

Another member of the Union, Comrade Shakirudeen Teniola Arowoye also asserted that Baruwa remains the legitimate president of the union, adding that those seeking his removal are no longer members of the union. He also said no one outside the union has any moral right to suddenly call for his removal.

Still, Comrade Seyi Bankole, the secretary of the Lagos chapter of NURTW, in his submission, maintained that Baruwa was legitimately voted for by delegates from the 36 states of the federation. According to him, those who went to court seeking the removal of the National President of the union were ex-members who had resigned from the union voluntarily to join the Lagos State Park and Garages. In the light of that, Bankole is asking the National Industrial Court to dismiss the suit filed by former members of the union.

Bankole also maintained that most of the people who went to the National Industrial Court on Friday were not members of the NURTW, adding that they were hired.

“While it is true that some of the people who went to the National Industrial Court on Friday were NURTW members, majority of those who went there were hired thugs,” Bankole said

Recall that South-West leaders of NURTW had earlier thrown their weight behind the second-term ambition of the incumbent president in the forthcoming elections which hold in less than three months’ time. This in no small measure lends credence to Baruwa’s legitimacy and acceptance as National President.

The NURTW, in a joint statement signed by Chief Olalekan Folorunsho, the Osun State NURTW chairman as well as zonal chairman; Abideen Olajide (Oyo State chairman), Joseph Falope (Ekiti State chairman), Rauf Fakorede (Osun State chairman), Fatai Adesina (Lagos State chairman), Oluwatoyin Olaoye (Ondo State chairman) and Ismail Mustapha (Ogun State chairman), also passed a vote of confidence on Baruwa.

They attributed their resolve to back Baruwa to his leadership qualities and managerial capacity in handling matters affecting NURTW as a body and the welfare of its members.

The transport leaders, however, deplored some of their members for stoking crisis in a number of states, noting that such development was inimical to the interest of the transport union.

The statement read: “The meeting held today resolved that the authentic delegates from the South West zone who are duly recognized by the national headquarters do affirm our loyalty to the present administration led by Baruwa.

“We thank the national headquarters under the leadership of Baruwa for standing by our zone despite the travails we are going through at the moment. We are also supporting Baruwa for a second term as president of NURTW, “the statement concluded.