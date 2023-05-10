Kogi gets task force on firearms

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 3:39 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho
Governor Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of Elder Friday Sanni Makama as the Director General, Special Task Force on Illegal Smuggling of Firearms to Kogi state.
The appointment was conveyed via a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade, dated 8th May, 2023.
A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja on Tuesday said government’s decision to set up the special task force is part of recalibration efforts in the security architecture of the state to ensure that firearms are not illegally smuggled into the state to perpetrate the nefarious activities of criminal elements.
Fanwo noted that the state government is committed to ensuring criminality is reduced to near-zero level.
“We recognise increase in proliferation of arms in the state and we cannot afford a situation where firearms are in the hands of people who are neither licensed nor trained to handle them. The Taskforce will also afford those already in possession of firearms illegally to submit them voluntarily,” Fanwo said.
Fanwo added that Elder Friday Sanni, a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, possess vast knowledge in security studies.

